Simonds Farsons Cisk : Pizza Hut launch ‘All You Can Eat' promotion

04/09/2019 | 03:28am EDT

Pizza Hut are offering an 'All You Can Eat' pizza promotion in all their restaurants throughout the month of April.

Diners may visit any of the five restaurants and enjoy the 'Pizza Festival' experience. Various Pan Pizzas will be circulating the restaurant and diners can try as many as they like. The pizza will continue coming out until the diner requests otherwise. This is a great opportunity to try new flavours and enjoy a diverse meal at Pizza Hut.

The promotion runs weekdays, from Monday to Thursday from 18:00 onwards.

Food Chain Limited, member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for Pizza Hut Malta. Pizza Hut restaurants can be found in Bugibba, Sliema, Valletta, St Julian's and Qormi.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:27:01 UTC
