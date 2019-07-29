Simple Habit Debuts First National Television Campaign in Partnership with Marketing Architects

5-minute meditation app for busy people launches its first national TV campaign to transform how busy people think about self-care.

Simple Habit, the app for daily stress relief, launches its first national TV ad campaign “Perfect Time, Anytime” to inspire busy people to develop a simple meditation routine that works for them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005058/en/

“Our goal with this campaign is to show busy people how convenient meditation can be; you don’t have to be sitting on a cushion for thirty minutes to enjoy the benefits of mindfulness,” Yunha Kim, founder and CEO of Simple Habit. “No matter where you are or what you’re doing, Simple Habit offers short five-minute sessions to help you reduce stress and live better.”

The market for meditation is larger than ever before. It’s no longer thought of as a practice reserved for dedicated yogis or eccentric businesspeople—meditation has become mainstream, and its market continues to expand to include an increasing number of people from all different backgrounds and ways of life.

Simple Habit, with a growing audience of more than 4 million users, is on a mission to dominate this expanding market by making meditation accessible and enjoyable for any person, at any time. The app includes 100+ world-class experts and 2,000+ guided sessions to solve for any stressful situation and mood.

“TV will be an essential part of sharing Simple Habit’s story with our dual-sided marketplace,” said Ian Yung, head of marketing for Simple Habit. “This campaign will help us test TV’s ability to support our aggressive growth goals as well as increase the effectiveness of all our other marketing channels.”

Simple Habit partnered with TV advertising agency Marketing Architects to reach these company goals through TV. The Minneapolis-based agency handles campaign strategy, creative development and production, media placement and optimization, and performance attribution for the app.

“We’re excited to be a part of sharing Simple Habit’s message with the marketplace,” said Rob DeMars, Chief Creative Officer at Marketing Architects. “Their mission to make any stressful situational manageable at any time inspired the direction of this commercial, and we are looking forward to seeing the milestones they reach through the television channel.”

About Simple Habit

Simple Habit is an award-winning app for daily stress relief. Simple Habit offers a personalized approach to your mental wellness needs. Discover more than 2,000 guided audio sessions from world-class meditation teachers, therapists and coaches. Simple Habit helps busy people care for their mental wellness in just 5 minutes. Founded in 2016, Simple Habit is now a top-rated meditation app in the App store and boasts 40,000 five-star reviews. Download Simple Habit for free on iOS or Android or visit www.simplehabit.com to learn more.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency with a 22-year history of helping companies reach major milestones. By investing their own capital into each TV campaign, Marketing Architects disrupts the high costs and low accountability of traditional agencies to drive rapid growth and solve complex business challenges for clients. For more information about Marketing Architects, visit www.marketingarchitects.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005058/en/