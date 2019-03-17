Log in
SimpleChain Makes its Source Code Publicly on March 8th

03/17/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

A flexible and scalable blockchain SimpleChain technologically supported by Dataqin Tech. Ltd. Co. is making its code publicly available on March 8th 2019. SimpleChain has experienced a rapid growth both in hash rate and users in 70 days after its main-net launching on Jan 4th 2019.

The SimpleChain is created and initially operated by SimpleChain Foundation, which is a non-profit organization financed by donation. Five percent of each block reward will be sent to a predetermined foundation address. The donation percentage will halved for every year and gradually close to zero.

In order to keep a healthy community ecology, SimpleChain core team welcome the advice on code and offer rewards to contributors. Incentive system is set to encourage volunteers to maintain the community and reward the contribution to code.

SimpleChain aims to provide a compatible practical solution for various distributed applications. It is designed and developed with a double-layered structure: the main chain with PoW consensus algorithm and the sub chain offers flexibility that is customizable for different sub chain with specific consensus algorithm according to various applications.

The original digital asset SIPC plays a key role to bind the community developers, application users and other clients together for a healthy ecosystem. SIPC is mined from the main chain with limited total supply resulting a little inflation. Meanwhile, the total supply could be dynamically adjusted along with the changing need from sub chain.

According to the roadmap, four versions will be updated in the next two years, S (Singularity), I (Intermediate), P (Prudence) and C (Computing). The next version S will launch by the end of June. The SimpleChain developer platform “SimpleContract” and crosschain access “Annex” will launch at the same time.

Official Website:
www.SimpleChain.com

Open Source Address:
https://github.com/simplechain-org/go-simplechain/blob/master/README.md

Community Incentive System:
https://medium.com/@SimpleChain/simplechain-community-incentive-system-c664d815f163

Bug Bounty of Community:
https://medium.com/@SimpleChain/bug-bounty-of-simplechain-community-e53f1099badc?sk=00a273473370bdc7988f8b93e8f37486


© Business Wire 2019
