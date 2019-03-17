SimpleChain Makes its Source Code Publicly on March 8th

A flexible and scalable blockchain SimpleChain technologically supported
by Dataqin Tech. Ltd. Co. is making its code publicly available on March
8th 2019. SimpleChain has experienced a rapid growth both in
hash rate and users in 70 days after its main-net launching on Jan 4th
2019.
The SimpleChain is created and initially operated by SimpleChain
Foundation, which is a non-profit organization financed by donation.
Five percent of each block reward will be sent to a predetermined
foundation address. The donation percentage will halved for every year
and gradually close to zero.
In order to keep a healthy community ecology, SimpleChain core team
welcome the advice on code and offer rewards to contributors. Incentive
system is set to encourage volunteers to maintain the community and
reward the contribution to code.
SimpleChain aims to provide a compatible practical solution for various
distributed applications. It is designed and developed with a
double-layered structure: the main chain with PoW consensus algorithm
and the sub chain offers flexibility that is customizable for different
sub chain with specific consensus algorithm according to various
applications.
The original digital asset SIPC plays a key role to bind the community
developers, application users and other clients together for a healthy
ecosystem. SIPC is mined from the main chain with limited total supply
resulting a little inflation. Meanwhile, the total supply could be
dynamically adjusted along with the changing need from sub chain.
According to the roadmap,
four versions will be updated in the next two years, S (Singularity), I
(Intermediate), P (Prudence) and C (Computing). The next version S will
launch by the end of June. The SimpleChain developer platform
“SimpleContract” and crosschain access “Annex” will launch at the same
time.
Official Website:
Open Source Address:
Community Incentive System:
Bug Bounty of Community:
