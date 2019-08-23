Log in
SimpleCommands : Introduces Webhooks with Support for Zapier, IFTTT, Microsoft Flows and Many Other Automation Platforms

08/23/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Today, SimpleCommands announced the newest addition to the kloee platform, Webhooks—including support for IFTTT, Microsoft Flows, Zapier as well as other automation services. Webhooks allow users to trigger a Routine off of an action that occurred outside of SimpleCommands (as long as it can integrate with an HTTP (POST) method). This means users can integrate SimpleCommands Routines with services like IFTTT, Zapier and Microsoft Flows.

“SimpleCommands has been a closed platform, that is until now. SimpleCommands has extended its platform to allow access to user routines via Webhooks. This means that our users can add SimpleCommands functionality to their existing or newly created automations via platforms like IFTTT, Microsoft Flows, Zapier and many others,” said David Thor, CEO/Founder, SimpleCommands.

Control Your Smart Home and Other Digital Services

Via the iOS app, Android app or SimpleCommands dashboard, you will have more flexibility that ever to control a variety of smart home devices, Groups and Routines.

With SimpleCommands you can integrate Webhooks and include automations from many platforms into SimpleCommands large ecosystem that includes many of the most familiar smart home products and services on the market today. All these features are available via your phone or browser.

Availability

The SimpleCommands app with the Webhooks integration is available now via the App Store, Google Play Store or on our online dashboard in North America, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. SimpleCommands also enables users to control their devices via voice with its Alexa Home Skill and Google Home skill (both named ‘kloee for SC’), as well as from Apple watches.

About SimpleCommands

SimpleCommands exists to simplify the use of your smart services and devices. Trigger, automate, and schedule any combination of your smart home devices with fully customizable routines that are super flexible. If you can think it, SimpleCommands can make it happen on your terms.

Access SimpleCommands:

SimpleCommands Android App

SimpleCommands iOS App

SimpleCommands Dashboard

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @simplecommands.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
