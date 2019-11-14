SimpleNexus Expands On-the-Go Credit Services with Integration of Instant Merge from CoreLogic

LEHI, Utah, Nov 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the integration of the CoreLogic(R) Instant Merge(R) credit solution into its mobile app and web-based digital mortgage platform. The integration gives loan originators instant, on-the-go access to loan applicants' credit reports and FICO(R) scores from all three national credit bureaus: Equifax(R), Experian(R) and TransUnion(R).



CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) introduced the world's first automated, three-bureau credit reporting solution in 1989 and has been a leader in credit reporting solutions for the mortgage industry for over 50 years. The three-bureau CoreLogic Instant Merge report, the most widely accepted credit reporting solution in the mortgage industry, combines full credit history from all three bureaus into a convenient report with a unified format.



With SimpleNexus, borrowers can complete a loan application, upload documents and view loan status - all from a mobile device. Loan officers receive an alert as soon as a borrower applies, and they can use their own mobile device to move loans forward - including ordering credit reports - even when they are out of the office.



"The modern loan originator should be able to qualify loan applicants from any device using the credit provider they know and trust," said Kevin Mullins, principal, channel partnerships at CoreLogic. "That's just what the integration of CoreLogic Instant Merge into SimpleNexus delivers. Now LOs have a cost-effective way to get a clear understanding of applicants' credit history anytime, anywhere."



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



About CoreLogic:



CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit https://www.corelogic.com/.



