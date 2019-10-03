SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen Recognized as HW Tech Trendsetter for Taking Mortgage Origination Mobile

LEHI, Utah, Oct 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that company Founder and CEO Matt Hansen has been named to HousingWire's inaugural list of HW Tech Trendsetters. The award program recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.



Hansen was recognized for developing SimpleNexus, the mobile-first loan origination platform so effective and easy to use that it is changing the way consumers apply for mortgage loans. Today, more than half of the tens of thousands of loan applications submitted through SimpleNexus each month are completed from a mobile device.



SimpleNexus has enjoyed meteoric growth under Hansen's leadership. More loan officers use SimpleNexus than any other mortgage point-of-sale platform, and the firm has ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years.



"I set out to develop a mobile-first platform that is not only fun and easy to use, but also drives real results for lenders in the form of increased loan pull-through, cost savings and stronger referral partnerships," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "I'm grateful to be supported by a rock-star team without whom the success of SimpleNexus would not be possible."



"HousingWire has always recognized innovation and technological advancements in the housing industry, but none of those advancements happen without people leading the way," HousingWire

Managing Editor Ben Lane said. "Technology doesn't simply create itself. People are the driving force behind those innovations. And it's in that spirit that we proudly honor the visionaries helping to push the housing industry into the future."



Profiles of the inaugural class of HW Tech Trendsetters can be viewed in the October/November issue of HousingWire magazine or online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2019-tech-trendsetters/.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing and send pre-approvals - all on the go.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



