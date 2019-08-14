Log in
SimpleNexus Named One of Americas 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

08/14/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced it has been ranked in the top 500 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second year running.

SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus' mobile-first mortgage platform is not only growing rapidly, it's also changing consumer behavior. Recently the firm released data indicating that the majority of borrowers applying for a mortgage loan now prefer a mobile-driven application process. As of May 2019, mobile applications account for more than 50% of all mortgage applications submitted through the SimpleNexus platform.

"SimpleNexus' growth is propelled by market demand for mobile-first origination tools that effortlessly move borrowers from applicants to homeowners," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "We're delighted that our passion for transforming the mortgage lending experience has landed us on the Inc. 500 for a second year."

To date, SimpleNexus has connected its 20,000 active loan originators with 1.1 million borrowers and 65,000 realtor partners to produce nearly five million loans totaling over $100 billion in volume. Last year the company added 60 clients to its roster, bringing the total number of enterprise lenders SimpleNexus empowers to "do more" to 223, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:s

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2 million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage @Inc #Inc5000

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-named-one-of-americas-500-fastest-growing-private-companies-for-second-consecutive-year/
