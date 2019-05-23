Log in
SimpleNexus Takes Home Silver Telly Award for Campaign Encouraging Mortgage Originators to Do More

05/23/2019

LEHI, Utah, May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, the industry's leading digital mortgage platform, has been named a silver winner of the 40th annual Telly Awards. Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor video and television made for all screens and are judged by The Telly Award Judging Council.

LEHI, Utah, May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, the industry's leading digital mortgage platform, has been named a silver winner of the 40th annual Telly Awards. Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor video and television made for all screens and are judged by The Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising and emerging technology.

SimpleNexus was honored for its 'Do More' promotional video, which encourages mortgage loan originators to get more done with the help of SimpleNexus' digital mortgage platform. The video was produced in partnership with Joseph Daniel of video production studio RoboGo.

"This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens," said Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the Telly Awards. "SimpleNexus is pushing the boundaries of video innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing."

"SimpleNexus is setting the bar for digital mortgage platforms, and we wanted to promote that with video content of an equally high caliber and a message that resonates with the mortgage lending community," said SimpleNexus VP of Marketing Sid Ewing. "We're proud to accept this Telly Award on behalf of the thousands of mortgage originators who have watched and shared our video."

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Condé Nast, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.

The full list of 40th annual Telly Awards winners can be found at https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/.

About SimpleNexus:

SimpleNexus, LLC is a digital mortgage solution provider, enabling lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The platform connects loan officers to their borrowers and realtors to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipeline, order credit, run pricing, and send pre-approvals- all on the go. The app can easily be shared with borrowers and realtors, giving them the modern mortgage tools they want and need.

Using state-of-the-art mobile technology, SimpleNexus is dedicated to providing its wide array of services to mortgage corporations and branches, as well as individual loan officers. Today SimpleNexus serves more than 220 enterprise mortgage companies and more than 18,000 loan officers nationwide. To learn more visit https://simplenexus.com/.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @TellyAwards #digitalmortgage #domore

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/VlB9XXImx40

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-takes-home-silver-telly-award-for-campaign-encouraging-mortgage-originators-to-do-more/
