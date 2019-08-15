Log in
SimpleTire : Jumps to #383 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

08/15/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

SimpleTire has once again been named one of the fastest growing companies—and the fastest growing automotive company—in America by Inc. Magazine. SimpleTire achieved a three-year revenue growth rate of 1200.9%, ranking it #383 on Inc.’s 2019 list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America. Last year, SimpleTire made Inc. Magazine’s list for the first time, ranking at #419, with three-year revenue growth of 1,197%.

“We’re honored to again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and are truly grateful for everyone’s continued trust in SimpleTire,” said CEO Andy Chalofsky. “Our sustained growth is a testament to the team we’ve assembled and the outstanding support we receive from our suppliers, partners and customers. As a private company, we understand the impact that small businesses have on our economy. That’s why our business model is built on providing small, independent tire suppliers with a place in the e-commerce market so they can continue to thrive.”

The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at America’s most successful small businesses and has become a symbol of entrepreneurial success—companies such as Microsoft, Dell and Domino’s Pizza gained early national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

SimpleTire continues to grow because the company is constantly looking for ways to innovate. For example, Chalofsky noted that the company recently expanded its installation program so that consumers can receive a “white glove” installation at a transparent, flat rate.

Chalofsky added that SimpleTire is continuing to look for independent tire suppliers and installers across the U.S. that are interested in growing their businesses. Additionally, the company is adding to the nearly 100 employees at its headquarters outside Philadelphia and is currently hiring to fill positions in IT, sales, marketing, HR and logistics. Visit https://simpletire.applytojob.com/apply.

About SimpleTire

SimpleTire is an online tire retailer that sources tire inventory from independent tire suppliers across the country, providing online shoppers with great prices on new tires and a simple purchasing experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique and various specialties, and operates with core values that focus on customers, partnerships, innovation and driving change in the tire industry. Visit https://simpletire.com/


© Business Wire 2019
