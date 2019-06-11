Simplex Completes Acquisition of Dayton Superior's Paving Division

- Establishes Leading Manufacturer and Supplier of Infrastructure Products and Solutions -

Simplex announced today that it has partnered with T-street Capital, to complete the acquisition of Dayton Superior’s Paving Division (“Dayton”). This acquisition establishes Simplex as the leading manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products and solutions to heavy and highway contractors throughout the country.

The addition of Dayton’s paving division brings experienced personnel in operations, manufacturing and customer service, as well as industry knowledge and relationships to an already strong lineup of professionals on the Simplex team. Dale Cheney, Managing Partner of T-street Capital and Sarah Bazey, Founder and President of Simplex, have put together an exceptional board of directors with the addition of Jeffrey Hanes, Stephen Gerster, Stephen Morrey, and welcome Mark Kaler as the interim CEO to assist with the integration of Dayton.

“Simplex, which is held by Infrastructure Solutions, has positioned itself for the future with the current acquisition of Dayton and JC Supply and Manufacturing in early 2017. The company’s product innovation and quality are unparalleled in the industry,” Kaler said. “We are enthusiastic to have on our management team such highly accomplished individuals as Ron Meskis, Chief Operating Officer and Charley Read, General Manager.”

Simplex’s robust distribution and industry-leading manufacturing operations will allow flexibility to meet the demands of contractors and to provide consistent quality assurance for specifying agencies. This acquisition creates a combined footprint of 448,000 square feet under roof and 25 acres of capacity across four locations in Ontario, Calif.; Carlyle, Ill.; Kankakee, Ill.; and Minneapolis, Minn.

“The combination of Dayton’s skilled customer service with our talented sales team and Dayton’s manufacturing capacity with our industry-leading focus on innovation creates the only coast-to-coast and cradle-to-grave steel reinforcing manufacturer in the United States,” according to Bazey. Simplex now has the unique capability to serve all 50 states and control the production of epoxy coated reinforcing steel for concrete paving infrastructure from start to finish.

