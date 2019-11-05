Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SimpliGov : Wins The Financial Times Award for the Public Sector in Collaboration with Sonoma County and IBM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:31am EST

SimpliGov, a leading provider of government workflow automation and online forms, today announced that it was awarded the FT Intelligent Business Award: Public Sector Initiative with its collaborators: California’s County of Sonoma and its technology partner IBM.

“We are honored that SimpliGov was a co-recipient of the prestigious award from The Financial Times in recognition of our advancements to digitally transform processes within the government and accelerate the delivery of critical services to constituents,” said Gary Leikin, CEO of SimpliGov. “Our work with Sonoma County is another example of how the SimpliGov platform increases constituent engagement and drives government digital transformation.”

Complementing the award this week, The Financial Times published an article that featured the Sonoma County success story. It described the collaboration as “a project that provides people in the community with ‘whole person care.’” The article went on to say, “The consent forms designed by SimpliGov, a technology start-up, enable data to be captured and used in a cloud-based app that combines several IBM services.” (To read the full FT article, click here.)

In addition to the award with Sonoma County, SimpliGov was also shortlisted by the FT for its work with the Secretary of State of California. The SimpliGov platform enabled California to launch a new, online process in seven weeks, which is unprecedented for the scale and magnitude of the rollout.

SimpliGov is a cloud-based government automation platform enabling government agencies to automate processes and workflows in record time, without coding. With the SimpliGov platform, governments gain significant time to value, as well as eliminate the need for long and costly implementations and avoid any need to rip and replace existing infrastructure.

The SimpliGov platform is an advancement compared to complex, code-intensive solutions, or “freemium” point products that lack the robustness, flexible features and scalability that SimpliGov delivers. SimpliGov provides an easy-to-use solution on a proven platform that has been in use for years.

For more information about the SimpliGov platform for government workflow automation and online forms with integrated electronic signatures, go to www.simpligov.com. Follow SimpliGov on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aTo manage growth and restore power faster, Texas coop will turn on ARCOS
GL
11:50aSGS : US CPSC Issues a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Infant Sleep Products
PU
11:50aUNILEVER N : Why you should add a ‘to who' to your ‘to do' list
PU
11:50aANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYI : Announcement-9M2019 Financial Results
PU
11:50aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Speeds Enterprises Hybrid Cloud Adoption and Innovation by Extending Partnership with VMware
PU
11:50aSGS : US Bean Bag Safety Standard Updated
PU
11:50aATEME : Third quarter revenues 2019
AN
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : to present at upcoming conferences in November 2019
AQ
11:50aPUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:49aPELOTON INTERACTIVE : feels the burn as post-IPO results point to more losses
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group