SimpliGov : Wins The Financial Times Award for the Public Sector in Collaboration with Sonoma County and IBM

SimpliGov, a leading provider of government workflow automation and online forms, today announced that it was awarded the FT Intelligent Business Award: Public Sector Initiative with its collaborators: California’s County of Sonoma and its technology partner IBM.

“We are honored that SimpliGov was a co-recipient of the prestigious award from The Financial Times in recognition of our advancements to digitally transform processes within the government and accelerate the delivery of critical services to constituents,” said Gary Leikin, CEO of SimpliGov. “Our work with Sonoma County is another example of how the SimpliGov platform increases constituent engagement and drives government digital transformation.”

Complementing the award this week, The Financial Times published an article that featured the Sonoma County success story. It described the collaboration as “a project that provides people in the community with ‘whole person care.’” The article went on to say, “The consent forms designed by SimpliGov, a technology start-up, enable data to be captured and used in a cloud-based app that combines several IBM services.” (To read the full FT article, click here.)

In addition to the award with Sonoma County, SimpliGov was also shortlisted by the FT for its work with the Secretary of State of California. The SimpliGov platform enabled California to launch a new, online process in seven weeks, which is unprecedented for the scale and magnitude of the rollout.

SimpliGov is a cloud-based government automation platform enabling government agencies to automate processes and workflows in record time, without coding. With the SimpliGov platform, governments gain significant time to value, as well as eliminate the need for long and costly implementations and avoid any need to rip and replace existing infrastructure.

The SimpliGov platform is an advancement compared to complex, code-intensive solutions, or “freemium” point products that lack the robustness, flexible features and scalability that SimpliGov delivers. SimpliGov provides an easy-to-use solution on a proven platform that has been in use for years.

