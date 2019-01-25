Log in
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB

01/25/2019 | 09:08am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (the “Company”), announced it will begin trading on January 25, 2019 on the OTCQB. Management decided that temporarily moving to the OTCQB is more appropriate in the interim, while Simplicity builds out its planned network of retail esport centers. The continuity of our business plan, direction and goals of the company remain unchanged as we continue to build shareholder value. Jed Kaplan, CEO, stated, “Simplicity intends to rejoin NASDAQ in the near future when it’s most suitable for the benefit of our shareholders and completely aligns with the growth and development of our business.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR), (f/k/a I-AM Capital Acquisition Company), completed its transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (“SMAAASH Private”) on November 20, 2018. SMAAASH Private is a global entertainment company offering interactive sports experiences and virtual reality gaming technology. On December 21, 2018, SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. announced it had entered into definitive agreements to combine with NBA Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Jed Kaplan’s Simplicity Esports. Simplicity is an established brand in the esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including PUBG, Gears of War, Injustice 2, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 19, 2018, as amended. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company
Roman Franklin
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


© GlobeNewswire 2019
