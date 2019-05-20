Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Upsize and New Investment Via Sale of Additional Private Placement Units Purchased By CEO Jed Kaplan and Existing shareholders

Boca Raton, Florida, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (the “Company”), announced it has received additional new investment via the sale of its previously announced private placement units. The units were sold for $2 each and consist of one share of common stock and one warrant, with a strike price of $4. Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company stated,”I am pleased to demonstrate my confidence in the Company by making a personal investment in the private placement units. Furthermore, I feel my election to receive 100% of my compensation as CEO in company stock evidences my commitment to building shareholder value.” The company also reported that two previously announced private placement investors decided to upsize their capital contribution from March and purchase additional units.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR), Simplicity is an established brand in the Esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG, Gears of War, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles. Additionally, the Simplicity stream team encompasses a unique group of casters, influencers, and personalities all of whom connect to Simplicity’s dedicated fan base. Simplicity also operates Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and Esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 19, 2018, as amended. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

Roman Franklin

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586