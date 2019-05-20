Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Upsize and New Investment Via Sale of Additional Private Placement Units Purchased By CEO Jed Kaplan and Existing shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

Boca Raton, Florida, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (the “Company”), announced it has received additional new investment via the sale of its previously announced private placement units. The units were sold for $2 each and consist of one share of common stock and one warrant, with a strike price of $4. Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company stated,”I am pleased to demonstrate my confidence in the Company by making a personal investment in the private placement units. Furthermore, I feel my election to receive 100% of my compensation as CEO in company stock evidences my commitment to building shareholder value.” The company also reported that two previously announced private placement investors decided to upsize their capital contribution from March and purchase additional units.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR), Simplicity is an established brand in the Esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG, Gears of War, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles. Additionally, the Simplicity stream team encompasses a unique group of casters, influencers, and personalities all of whom connect to Simplicity’s dedicated fan base. Simplicity also operates Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and Esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 19, 2018, as amended. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company
Roman Franklin
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat exclusively offers Microsoft's latest Xbox One S all-digital edition in UAE
AQ
01:03pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TxMPA Crowns 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel ‘Texas Off-road Truck of the Year'
PU
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
01:02pKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company OssDsign's share issue prior to listing on Nasdaq First North is oversubscribed
AQ
01:02pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Proposal for the designation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to the President of the French Republic
GL
01:02pHX Global SVP of Business Operations Attends Event Hosted by HRH Prince Charles of Wales
GL
01:02pDONALDSON : Breaks Ground for New Material Research Center at its Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota
BU
01:02pIlluminate 2019 Early Bird Registration and Call for Papers Now Open
GL
01:01pAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Statement from the Annual General Meeting of Aino Health AB (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : suspends shipments to Huawei - Nikkei
2WYG PLC : WYG : Recommended cash offer for WYG plc by Tetra Tech
3FOXTONS GROUP PLC : Real estate agent Foxtons replaces finance chief as it warns of weak London market
4U.S., China bicker over 'extravagant expectations' on trade deal
5APPLE : Stocks slide as worries about Huawei fallout mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About