Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Submits Application to Riot Games for the Purchase of a Franchise Spot in League of Legends®

Boca Raton, Florida, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it submitted its initial application with supporting documentation to Riot Games, for the purpose of purchasing a franchise in Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”). Simplicity Esports has one of the top teams in CBLoL Brazil with over 1.6 million social media followers, playing under the Flamengo Esports brand. The Flamengo Esports team won the 2019 CBLoL Brazil Championship and went on to compete in the World Finals in Europe against more than a dozen teams from multiple regions around the globe.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “One of the primary goals we established for Simplicity was to obtain a League of Legends® Franchise. Our application filed with Riot this week firmly puts us on the path to franchise ownership. We have been thoroughly impressed with Riot’s stewardship of the CBLoL, and would be honored to become long term partners as a Member Team. A couple of years ago, I read in the Sports Business Journal that the League of Legends® World Finals had more viewers than the Super Bowl, and I knew that was where we needed to be. Franchise ownership furthers our goal of making Flamengo Esports the top esports organization in Latin America.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fireâ are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

