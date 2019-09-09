Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Simplifile Adds 31 Western U.S. Jurisdictions to E-recording Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:05am EDT

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, today announced that 31 additional recording jurisdictions located in 13 states throughout the Midwest, Southwest and Western U.S. have joined Simplifile's e-recording network.

Simplifile

PROVO, Utah, Sep 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, today announced that 31 additional recording jurisdictions located in 13 states throughout the Midwest, Southwest and Western U.S. have joined Simplifile's e-recording network.

"With more than half of all U.S. counties now e-recording, we are well past the tipping point in terms of adoption. However, it is still immensely gratifying to see additional jurisdictions take their recording process electronic, and we heartily welcome these latest entrants to the Simplifile e-recording network," said Simplifile President Paul Clifford.

The newest additions to join Simplifile's e-recording network are:

* Nevada County, Calif.
* Tulare County, Calif.
* Clinton County, Ill.
* Fulton County, Ill.
* Henderson County, Ill.
* Jefferson County, Ill.
* Knox County, Ill.
* Lee County, Ill.
* Daviess County, Ind.
* Dearborn County, Ind.
* Alger County, Mich.
* Tuscola County, Mich.
* Dawes County, Neb.
* Dundy County, Neb.
* Franklin County, Neb.
* Kimball County, Neb.
* Wheeler County, Neb.
* Barnes County, N.D.
* Portage County, Ohio
* Van Wert County, Ohio
* Clay County, S.D.
* Codington County, S.D.
* Hamlin County, S.D.
* Ziebach County, S.D.
* Refugio County, Texas
* Sevier County, Utah
* Grant County, Wash.
* Walla Walla County, Wash.
* Lincoln County, Wis.
* Oconto County, Wis.
* Sublette County, Wyo.

As the nation's largest e-recording network, Simplifile covers more than 80% of the U.S. population, enabling counties and other recording jurisdictions to drive down processing times by securely reviewing, stamping, recording and returning documents electronically. To date, 1,979 jurisdictions have joined Simplifile's e-recording network.

For a current list of all jurisdictions in Simplifile's e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/services/e-recording/e-recording-counties/.

About Simplifile

Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share and track documents, data and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

News Source: Simplifile

Related link: https://simplifile.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplifile-adds-31-western-u-s-jurisdictions-to-e-recording-network/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aDOLLAR INDEX : Euro remains subdued before key ECB meeting
RE
07:25aFutures edge higher on hopes of monetary stimulus
RE
07:18aSaudi Arabia's ACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aKenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank
RE
07:12aChina caps insurers' investments in their shareholders
RE
07:09aSouth Africa's state defence firm Denel names new finance chief
RE
07:07aTrade war, global economic uncertainty cloud oil outlook at Asia conference
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group