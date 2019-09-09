Simplifile Adds 31 Western U.S. Jurisdictions to E-recording Network

PROVO, Utah, Sep 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, today announced that 31 additional recording jurisdictions located in 13 states throughout the Midwest, Southwest and Western U.S. have joined Simplifile's e-recording network.



"With more than half of all U.S. counties now e-recording, we are well past the tipping point in terms of adoption. However, it is still immensely gratifying to see additional jurisdictions take their recording process electronic, and we heartily welcome these latest entrants to the Simplifile e-recording network," said Simplifile President Paul Clifford.



The newest additions to join Simplifile's e-recording network are:



* Nevada County, Calif.

* Tulare County, Calif.

* Clinton County, Ill.

* Fulton County, Ill.

* Henderson County, Ill.

* Jefferson County, Ill.

* Knox County, Ill.

* Lee County, Ill.

* Daviess County, Ind.

* Dearborn County, Ind.

* Alger County, Mich.

* Tuscola County, Mich.

* Dawes County, Neb.

* Dundy County, Neb.

* Franklin County, Neb.

* Kimball County, Neb.

* Wheeler County, Neb.

* Barnes County, N.D.

* Portage County, Ohio

* Van Wert County, Ohio

* Clay County, S.D.

* Codington County, S.D.

* Hamlin County, S.D.

* Ziebach County, S.D.

* Refugio County, Texas

* Sevier County, Utah

* Grant County, Wash.

* Walla Walla County, Wash.

* Lincoln County, Wis.

* Oconto County, Wis.

* Sublette County, Wyo.



As the nation's largest e-recording network, Simplifile covers more than 80% of the U.S. population, enabling counties and other recording jurisdictions to drive down processing times by securely reviewing, stamping, recording and returning documents electronically. To date, 1,979 jurisdictions have joined Simplifile's e-recording network.



For a current list of all jurisdictions in Simplifile's e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/services/e-recording/e-recording-counties/.



About Simplifile



Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share and track documents, data and fees with ease.



To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

