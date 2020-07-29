Log in
Simplify Healthcare : Launches eMedicaidSync™, a Single Source of Truth Medicaid Benefit Plan Management Solution for Medicaid Managed Care and Medicaid Fee-For-Service Plans

07/29/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Simplify Healthcare, a leading Healthcare enterprise solutions and IT services provider, announced the launch of its new solution, eMedicaidSync. The business-rule driven solution is explicitly designed to help Medicaid Managed Care plans and Medicaid Fee-For-Service programs automate plan data, documents, systems integration while handling each state’s requirements.

Manual processes driven off Excel grids, repetitive data entry into Core-Admin and other systems, high risk of errors, and lack of a single integrated system, have long been industry challenges. eMedicaidSyncis a 100% compliant, efficient, and scalable suite to house all Medicaid plans in a single source of truth for single state or multiple state programs.

eMedicaidSyncis a robust and comprehensive solution that leverages benefit plan management capabilities to auto-generate documents, including handbooks, booklets, and other marketing materials. It also accelerates Hearing, Medical, Dental, and Vision service management processes while eliminating data errors and their costs.

With the iterative implementation approach, Medicaid Plans can now gain agility, reduce cost, time-to-market, errors, risks, and modify multiple state’s products with just a few clicks. The cloud-hosted solution is powered by a highly configurable engine with intelligent workflows and business rules enabling Medicaid Plans to collaborate seamlessly across all stakeholders as well as improve CMS, and state compliance.

“Simplify Healthcare is leveraging a much-awaited but very well-executed intuitive solution eMedicaidSync™ for Medicaid Plans to address the most urgent pain-points. Our goal is to provide a simple yet powerful automated solution to empower our clients and make Medicaid Plans management easy and efficient. We are excited to launch eMedicaidSync™.”

- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY HEALTHCARE

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions provider that addresses the toughest challenges faced by Health Plans in today’s competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was awarded the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500, recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of Americas’ fastest-growing private companies, listed as a sample vendor in 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle for value-based reconciliation solutions, won the 2018 Corp! Magazine Michigan’s Bright Spot award and Corp! 2016 Technology Innovation award, was named the sole leader in IDC’s Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016 and voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
