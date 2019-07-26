Log in
Simplify Healthcare :'s eMedicareSync™ has enabled automated PBP bid submissions for our clients' Medicare Advantage Plans

07/26/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology solutions company, announced that its eMedicareSync™ solution enabled its clients to successfully submit their Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to CMS’s Plan Benefit Package (PBP) system. Clients had previously been managing their PBP submissions with spreadsheets and documents. eMedicareSync™ enabled them to manage and update their plans (based on prior year submissions) and export PBP compatible files all within the application, ensuring that guardrails, validations, version controls, and other benefits were realized.

eMedicareSync™ is the industry’s first benefit plan management system delivering an end-to-end solution, starting with plan development to PBP bid submission through document generation. eMedicareSync™ can decrease up to 90% of submission errors, lower administrative costs, and increase the ability to handle last minute CMS changes. Simplify Healthcare stays on top of CMS mandated changes to update its solution so customers no longer need to manage this. The traditional spreadsheet approach is manual and error prone. eMedicareSync’s™ automation ensures that business guardrails, validations, version controls, workflow paths and numerous other benefits are easily realized.

We are delighted that our clients had such a successful bid season this year. The entire manual step of keying in benefit plans into the PBP system was automated. Users were able to focus on quality checks and reviews vs. the mechanics of entering this information. eMedicareSync™ is such a success, that we expect to have 2 to 3 times as many plans submitted through our system next year. In the meantime, we are working with our clients to have successful document generation later this summer.” – Mohammed Vaid, CEO/Chief Architect, Simplify Healthcare

*Simplify Healthcare is not affiliated in any way with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY HEALTHCARE

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing technology solutions company that addresses the toughest challenges facing Health Plans in today’s competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was awarded the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500, recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, listed as a sample vendor in 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle for value-based reconciliation solutions, won the 2018 Corp! Magazine Michigan’s Bright Spot award and Corp! 2016 Technology Innovation award, was named the sole leader in IDC’s Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016 and voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit. For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2019
