Simplify Medical Selected to Present Two Podium Presentations at the 20th ISASS Annual Conference

02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Medical Pty Ltd, maker of the Simplify® cervical artificial disc, announced today the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) has selected two abstracts on the Simplify Disc for podium presentations at the 20th Annual Conference. The largest international society meeting focused exclusively on spine surgery is being held at the Dr. Pedro Rosselló González Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, PR from Wednesday, February 26th to Friday, February 28th 2020.

20th Annual International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS)

Date: Wednesday, February 26th 2020  
Session:   Best of Awards  
Time:   7:50 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)  
Title:   Comparison of MRI Artifacts of Cervical Artificial Discs  
Presenter:   Domagoj Coric, MD  
  Chief, Department of Neurosurgery, Atrium Healthcare  
  Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine  
Location:   Ballroom B
   
Date:   Friday, February 28th 2020  
Session:   Cervical Disc Replacement  
Time:   1:05 pm Atlantic Standard Time (AST)  
Title:   Clinical Outcomes of a PEEK-on-Ceramic Total Disc Replacement: Data from Three Sites Participating in the Two-Level Cervical FDA IDE Trial
Presenter:  Richard Guyer, MD  
  Co-Director Center for Disc Replacement, Fellowship Director  
  Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Back Institute  
Location:   Ballroom B  

Following the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q&A with presenters.

The company will also have a booth for the conference attendees at location #303 in the convention center.

About Simplify® Disc
Simplify® Disc is a mobile-bearing cervical artificial disc designed to allow for advanced imaging capability of MRI, and to better match patients’ anatomies. It is composed of primarily non- metal materials (PEEK-on-ceramic) to permit the full diagnostic imaging capability of MRI and may eliminate the need for CT/Myelogram and CT imaging in order to minimize patient exposure to radiation. The Simplify Disc is anatomically designed, offering a broad range of disc heights including low height implant options to better fit patients’ anatomies. With no metal in its articulating components, the disc is also designed for low levels of wear to optimize long-term durability. Implantation of the Simplify Disc is accomplished in a straightforward, three-step procedure.

About International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS)

ISASS is a special interest group of medical and associated specialists devoted to the field of clinical and structural amelioration and restoration of the joints of the spinal column. The society’s focus is on restoration, or replacement and potential return to normal function lost by degenerative conditions of spinal joints, especially where prostheses or orthoses may be required to accomplish these goals.

About Simplify Medical

Simplify Medical is a medical device company focused on cervical spinal disc arthroplasty, using innovative, MRI-compatible materials designed to decrease the need for ionizing radiation and enhance patient options. Simplify Medical is located in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit http://www.simplifymedical.com/.

Company Contact:
Simplify Medical, Inc.
Kelsey Welch
Director of Marketing
+1-951-836-1062
kwelch@simplifymedical.com

Investor Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bob Yedid
+1-646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
