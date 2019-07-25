Simply Healthcare : Awarded State-Wide Contract to Continue Serving Florida Healthy Kids Consumers

Simply Healthcare’s new contract will ensure Floridian youths maintain access to high-quality health care

Simply Healthcare, an Anthem, Inc. company, has been awarded a state-wide contract from Florida Healthy Kids Corporation to continue offering managed care to Florida Healthy Kids-eligible individuals in all eleven regions throughout Florida. Florida Healthy Kids is a comprehensive health and dental insurance program for Florida children from age 5 through the end of age 18 that ensures children throughout the state have access to affordable, child-centered health insurance. Florida Healthy Kids is available for families that exceed the income eligibility threshold for Medicaid but whose income does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Simply Healthcare currently serves more than 48,000 consumers through the Florida Healthy Kids plan.

“For nearly a decade, Simply Healthcare has proudly helped adults and youths throughout the state of Florida by providing them with access to best-in-class health care services and support programs designed to improve whole person health,” said Lourdes Rivas, Simply Healthcare Medicaid plan president. “We will continue leveraging our innovative solutions and customized approach in communities throughout the state to ensure we provide the people we are privileged to serve with the programs and services they need to improve their health and well-being.”

Under the new contract, Simply Healthcare will be one of only two companies offering children comprehensive, quality health care services in all eleven regions and every county in Florida.

In addition to the Florida Healthy Kids contract, Simply Healthcare serves over 600,000 Floridians through Medicaid, Medicare, Long-term care and Specialty programs. Last year, through its Clear Health Alliance affiliate plan, Simply Healthcare was the only managed care organization to be awarded a contract to operate an HIV/AIDS Specialty Plan in all eleven regions.

ABOUT SIMPLY HEALTHCARE PLANS

Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc. is a Florida licensed health maintenance organization with health plans for people enrolled in Medicaid and/or Medicare programs. Simply Healthcare Plans serve more than 600,000 Medicare and Medicaid members in 60 Florida counties. We have many plans including Medicaid Plans, a Medicaid Specialty Plan and thirteen Medicare Advantage Plans including Special Needs Plans (SNPs). Members get regular plan benefits and expanded health benefits and services at no extra cost. Simply has a large network of participating providers with over 10,000 primary and specialty care doctors, more than 165 hospitals and hundreds of ancillary providers and pharmacies throughout Florida. Every day over 1100 Simply employees are working to help keep health care simple so members can live a healthy life. For More information about Simply, please visit our website at www.simplyhealthcareplans.com.

