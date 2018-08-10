Log in
Simply Innovative Products, Inc. Merges with White Label Liquid, Inc., a Leader In the Manufacturing of CBD Products and E-Liquids

08/10/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Company changes name and has new OTC Symbol: WLAB

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Simply Innovative Products, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that the Company has finalized its "Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization" (the "Merger") with White Label Liquid, Inc., a privately-held Florida corporation, headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As a result of the Merger, the Company has changed its name to "White Label Liquid, Inc." and has changed its trading symbol to WLAB. In addition, effective immediately Yaron Elkayam, CEO of White Label Liquid, Inc., becomes the sole officer and director of the Company. All prior officers and directors resigned immediately following the Merger's completion. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yaron Elkayam, the new CEO of the Company, stated, "We are extremely excited to be able to bring White Label Liquids, Inc. into the public marketplace. Our team at White Label Liquid has developed an exceptional business that has experienced rapid growth. We will now share our experience and the growth that it delivers with the SMPI shareholders." He added, "Going forward, our business will remain focused on the formulation of e-liquids and a variety of products containing hemp-derived CBD oil. We look forward to the years of growth ahead as a publicly held company and to enhancing shareholder value."

About White Label Liquid, Inc.: White Label Liquid is a leading one-stop e-liquid manufacturing service providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil, and "E-Juice" and eliquids for vaping, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability of producing up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging. It's E-Juice and eliquid products are available in a wide range of specially formulated flavors with over 400 readily available and up to 50,000 combinations. For more information on the Company, visit its website at: https://www.whitelabelliquid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of Coastal Integrated Services Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More Information, Visit the Company's Website at: https://whitelabelliquid.com

Contact: Top Priority Investor Relations at IR@whitelabelliquid.com

Primary Logo


