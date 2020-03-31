Log in
SimplyAgree Offering Free Access to Help Law Firms Migrating to Remote Work Environments

03/31/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree, a leading provider of signing and closing technology for transactional attorneys, announces that its full signature and closing management platform is being made available free of charge for the next three months for new law firms moving to fully remote environments due to COVID-19.

Despite pandemic-related changes in daily life, much business continues: the completion of pending mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and large real estate transactions. In this reality, transactional attorneys must have the tools necessary to close deals remotely and for clients to sign agreements electronically.

SimplyAgree automates the administrative tasks of closing transactions, including the creation of signature packets and closing sets. While increasing efficiency and reducing post-closing write-offs, more important today is that SimplyAgree allows for the completion of deals without face-to-face interaction—including mobile and electronic signing for law firm clients.

“As firms are working to quickly transition to remote work environments, we are offering a bridge for transactional attorneys who do not currently have access to a tool for remotely managing their signing and closings,” says Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “We hope that by working together through this crisis, we all will emerge stronger on the other side.”

Law firms with remote transactional attorneys can visit the SimplyAgree Remote Closings page to learn more about the program and sign up to get started.

About SimplyAgree
SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80% more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing
651-552-7753
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
