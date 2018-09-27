Log in
SimplyFun Game Earns Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom

09/27/2018

Seattle, WA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC, publisher of award-winning educational board games, received a Learning Magazine 2019 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Classroom for its Math & STEM game, Owl Solve That!. It is one of 27 products to receive this honor for 2019.

0_medium_2019-TCA-Classroom-color.jpg
Teachers' Choice Award seal


2_medium_owlsolvethat_box.jpg
Owl Solve That! game box


4_medium_sf_core_primary.jpg


Each year, a team of teachers evaluates each submitted game in the classroom based on quality, instructional value, ease of use, and innovation.

According to one of the teacher evaluators, “This game challenges students to create problems and solve them on different levels. A great resource to have in any classroom!”

This is the second consecutive Learning Magazine 2019 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Classroom for a SimplyFun game. Math Medalist received the award in 2018.

“Supporting learning through play in the classroom is an important part of our mission at SimplyFun,” said SimplyFun President and CEO, Patty Pearcy. “It is especially meaningful for us to be honored with this award for the second year in a row for our unique math games."

Teachers’ Choice Award program was started in 1994 by Learning Magazine. Today, the program is one of the most recognized and prestigious awards in the educational market.

Owl Solve That! challenges players to use any combination of addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to create equations that equal a solution card in their hand. The first player to create an equation earns points. One point is earned for each number card used from the board to create the equation. Owl Solve That! is for two to four players, ages 10 and up and provides a high level of repetitive play value due to the large mix of number cards.


Owl Solve That! was designed by renowned game designer, Dr. Reiner Knizia.

 

About SimplyFun 

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

Editor’s Note: High Res images are available upon request
Media Inquiries: Shannon Donohue, SimplyFun | (877) 557-7767 | shannon@simplyfun.com

###

Attachments 

Shannon Donohue
SimplyFun, LLC
4252892858
shannon@simplyfun.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018

