SimplyFun Releases Crystal Cup Rally, a New Life and Thinking Skills Game

10/04/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

Seattle, WA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, releases a fun and strategic Life and Thinking Skills Game, Crystal Cup Rally.

Crystal Cup Rally provides a 3-Dimensional gameboard with racing adventure on a track that winds through a dynamic planetary environment with surprises around every turn. The opportunity to collect crystals along the way to upgrade a unique racing vehicle, adds to the excitement of this engaging game and offers new strategies for completing the race.

Players learn to manage their crystal resources to overcome challenges, constantly adapt to changing track conditions and decisions made by the other racers. A strategy that worked on one turn or lap may not work again. Crystal Cup Rally offers multiple paths and options for players to complete a lap around the track. Crystal Cup Rally is for 2-5 players ages 7 and up.

“It is a game about choices. Which paths do you want to take, what resources do you want to use and when, where will you place obstacles? With so many options it is never the same game twice,” said Stacy Longstreet, Director of Product Development and Sourcing at SimplyFun.

Life and Thinking Skills is one of four skill sets that SimplyFun focuses on when developing games. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading and Language Arts, Social Sciences and Studies, and Math and STEM.

 

About SimplyFun 

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

 

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

 

###

Editor’s Note: High Res images are available upon request
Media Inquiries: Jessica Mack, SimplyFun | jessica@simplyfun.com

Shannon Donohue
SimplyFun, LLC.
jessica@simplyfun.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
