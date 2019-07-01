Log in
SimplyFun Releases New Social Sciences and Studies Game, Eagle Chase

07/01/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Seattle, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational boardgames, releases a fun and strategic Social Sciences and Studies game, Eagle Chase.

Eagle Chase builds knowledge of geographical and historical facts about some of the most well-known (and not so well-known) locations in the United States while also encouraging players to share their own stories about the places they have been. Players travel the country, visiting as many locations as they can by playing their cards and rolling the dice, while also trying to catch up with the Eagle to earn extra points. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. Eagle Chase is for 2-5 players ages 10 and up.

“We packed so much into this game. There are over 140 U.S. location cards that include a photo and fun and interesting facts. It is a great way to learn about the United States National Parks, Monuments (both natural and man-made), and also includes many historic and geological facts,” said Stacy Longstreet, Director of Product Development and Sourcing at SimplyFun.

Social Sciences and Studies, one of four skill sets that are the focus of game development at SimplyFun, zeros in on discovering the world around us through geography, history and international relationships. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading and Language Arts, Life and Thinking skills and Math and STEM.

About SimplyFun
SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment. Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com


###


Editor’s Note: High Res images are available upon request

Media Inquiries: Jessica Mack, SimplyFun | jessica@simplyfun.com

Attachments 

Jessica Mack
SimplyFun, LLC.
jessica@simplyfun.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
