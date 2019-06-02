Sincere : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER (in PDF)

Date of the Circular . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 3 June
Latest time for registration of the Shares to qualify for
attendance and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 June
Closure of register of members of the Company to determine the qualification for attendance
and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Tuesday, 18 June to Friday, 21 June (both dates inclusive)
Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the GM . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 June
Record date for attending and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June
Time and date of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 June
Announcement of poll results of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June
Re-opening of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 24 June
Last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum-entitlements basis . . . . . . . .Monday, 24 June
First day of dealings in the Shares on an ex-entitlements basis . . . . . . . Tuesday, 25 June
Latest time for lodging transfers of the Shares
-
in order for the transferees to qualify
-
for the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 June
Closure of register of members to determinate
-
the entitlements to the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Thursday, 27 June to Thursday, 4 July
(both dates inclusive)
Record Date for the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 4 July
Re-opening of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 5 July
Despatch of Prospectus Documents (in the case of
-
the Non-Qualifying Shareholders and the Sincere
-
Companies, the Prospectus only) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 5 July
Latest Time for Application and payment
for the Open Offer Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July