Sincere : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER (in PDF)

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0244)

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER

Reference is made to the joint announcements dated 22 March 2019 (the "Joint Announcement"), 12 April 2019, 6 May 2019 and 28 May 2019 issued by The Sincere Company, Limited (the "Company") and Win Dynamic Limited in relation to, among other things, the Open Offer. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Open Offer, the Underwriting Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; (iv) financial information of the Group; (v) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (vi) a notice convening the GM has been despatched to the Shareholders on 3 June 2019.

The GM will be convened at Pacific Room on 2/F, Island Pacific Hotel, 152 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m..

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Following the despatch of the Circular on 3 June 2019, the expected timetable for the Open Offer is as follows: