Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sincere : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0244)

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER

Reference is made to the joint announcements dated 22 March 2019 (the "Joint Announcement"), 12 April 2019, 6 May 2019 and 28 May 2019 issued by The Sincere Company, Limited (the "Company") and Win Dynamic Limited in relation to, among other things, the Open Offer. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Open Offer, the Underwriting Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; (iv) financial information of the Group; (v) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (vi) a notice convening the GM has been despatched to the Shareholders on 3 June 2019.

The GM will be convened at Pacific Room on 2/F, Island Pacific Hotel, 152 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m..

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Following the despatch of the Circular on 3 June 2019, the expected timetable for the Open Offer is as follows:

1

Event

2019

Date of the Circular . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 3 June

Latest time for registration of the Shares to qualify for

  attendance and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 June

Closure of register of members of the Company   to determine the qualification for attendance

  and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Tuesday, 18 June to Friday, 21 June (both dates inclusive)

Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the GM . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 June

Record date for attending and voting at the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June

Time and date of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 June

Announcement of poll results of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June

Re-opening of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 24 June

Last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum-entitlements basis . . . . . . . .Monday, 24 June

First day of dealings in the Shares on an ex-entitlements basis . . . . . . . Tuesday, 25 June

Latest time for lodging transfers of the Shares

  • in order for the transferees to qualify
  • for the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 June

Closure of register of members to determinate

  • the entitlements to the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Thursday, 27 June to Thursday, 4 July

(both dates inclusive)

Record Date for the Open Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 4 July

Re-opening of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 5 July

Despatch of Prospectus Documents (in the case of

  • the Non-Qualifying Shareholders and the Sincere
  • Companies, the Prospectus only) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 5 July

Latest Time for Application and payment

  for the Open Offer Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July

2

Announcement of the number of the Unsubscribed

  Shares subject to the Unsubscribed Arrangements . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 22 July

Commencement of placing of the Unsubscribed

  • Shares by the Placing Agent, on best effort basis . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 23 July Placing End Date for placing the Unsubscribed Shares . . . . 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 24 July

Latest time for termination of the Underwriting

  Agreement by the Underwriter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 29 July

Open Offer Settlement Date and the Open Offer

  becomes unconditional . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 29 July

Announcement of the results of the Open Offer

  • (including the results of placing of the Unsubscribed
  • Shares and the Net Gain under the
  • Unsubscribed Arrangements) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 29 July

Despatch of certificates for the fully-paid Open Offer Shares . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 30 July

First day of dealings in the fully-paid

  • Open Offer Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 31 July Despatch of refund cheques if the Open Offer is terminated . . . . . . . .Thursday, 1 August Payment of Net Gain to relevant No Action Shareholders (if any) . . . . . . Friday, 16 August All times in this announcement refer to Hong Kong time.

The expected timetable set out above is indicative only and is subject to change, and any change will be announced by the Company by separate announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

The Sincere Company, Limited

Philip K H Ma

Chairman & CEO

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Philip Ma, the non-executive Director is Mr. Charles Chan, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. King Wing Ma, Mr. Eric K K Lo, Mr. Peter Tan and Mr. Anders W L Lau.

3

Disclaimer

The Sincere Company Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35pAFCON : Anxiety Grips NFF Officials as AFCON 2019 Not in Ministry's Budget
AQ
10:35pOANDO : SEC Sets up Interim Management
AQ
10:35pAFCON : Alibaba, Others to Feature in NTA/HotSports' AFCON 2019 Live Broadcast
AQ
10:35pNESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Targets Increased Market Share
AQ
10:33pSHANGHAI DRAGON : Dragon boats make a big splash on Suzhou Creek
AQ
10:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
RE
10:28pAustralia says it is complying with U.S. aluminium deal after tariff exemption
RE
10:22pBLACKSTONE LP : Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network -- Update
DJ
10:14pMARUBENI : to Enter into the Solar Home Systems Business for Off-Grid Areas in Africa by Investing in Azuri
PU
10:14pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About