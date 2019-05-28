Sincere : JOINT ACCOUNCEMENT - CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 0244)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT:

CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION:

(I) AMENDMENTS TO THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT AND

THE PLACING AGREEMENT; AND

(II) TERMINATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACKS AGREEMENT AND THE

INTRAGROUP TRANSFERS AGREEMENTS;

AND

POSSIBLE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS BY

ON BEHALF OF

WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE SHARES AND

OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR

AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY

WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED

AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 22 March 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by The Sincere Company, Limited (the "Company") and Win Dynamic Limited ("Win Dynamic") in relation to the proposed group reorganisation of the Company involving the Open Offer, the Share Buy-backs and the Intragroup Transfers, and the Offers. Reference is also made to the announcement issued by the Company dated 22 May 2019 (the "Inside Information Announcement") in relation to the changes in contemplation to be made to the Reorganisation. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement and the Inside Information Announcement.

CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION

The Board wishes to announce that on 28 May 2019, the Company has entered into the following agreements with the relevant parties the effect of which is that transactions involving the Share Buy-backs and the Intragroup Transfers are terminated, but the Open Offer and the Offers will proceed on the terms more particularly described below. Details of the relevant agreements are set out as follows:-