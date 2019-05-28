|
Sincere : JOINT ACCOUNCEMENT - CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION (in PDF)
05/28/2019 | 09:44am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
|
WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED
|
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED
|
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
|
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
|
|
(Stock Code: 0244)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT:
CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION:
(I) AMENDMENTS TO THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT AND
THE PLACING AGREEMENT; AND
(II) TERMINATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACKS AGREEMENT AND THE
INTRAGROUP TRANSFERS AGREEMENTS;
AND
POSSIBLE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS BY
ON BEHALF OF
WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED
TO ACQUIRE ALL THE SHARES AND
OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS
(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR
AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY
WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED
AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)
Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 22 March 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by The Sincere Company, Limited (the "Company") and Win Dynamic Limited ("Win Dynamic") in relation to the proposed group reorganisation of the Company involving the Open Offer, the Share Buy-backs and the Intragroup Transfers, and the Offers. Reference is also made to the announcement issued by the Company dated 22 May 2019 (the "Inside Information Announcement") in relation to the changes in contemplation to be made to the Reorganisation. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement and the Inside Information Announcement.
CHANGES IN STRUCTURE OF THE REORGANISATION
The Board wishes to announce that on 28 May 2019, the Company has entered into the following agreements with the relevant parties the effect of which is that transactions involving the Share Buy-backs and the Intragroup Transfers are terminated, but the Open Offer and the Offers will proceed on the terms more particularly described below. Details of the relevant agreements are set out as follows:-
The Termination Agreement
On 28 May 2019, the Company entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with the Sincere Companies to terminate (i) the Share Buy-backs Agreement; and (ii) each of the Intragroup Transfers Agreements, with immediate effect, and each party to the Share Buy-backs Agreement or the Intragroup Transfers Agreements (as the case may be) acknowledged and agreed that it and each other party to the relevant agreement has no further rights and is released from all obligations in connection therewith, and that all rights and obligations in connection with any breach thereof are extinguished.
The Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement
On 28 May 2019, the Company and the Underwriter entered into an amended and restated underwriting agreement (the "Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement") to amend the Underwriting Agreement. The principal effects of the amendments are:
-
references to the Share Buy-backs Agreement, the Intragroup Transfers Agreements and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder are removed;
-
the total number of Open Offer Shares shall be 395,069,760, and the number of Underwritten Shares shall be 249,100,340;
-
the conditions precedent to the Underwriting Agreement are revised by removing those conditions relating to the Share Buy-backs and the Intragroup Transfers and adding the condition of obtaining the relevant consents/approvals from the IA. The revised conditions precedent are as follows:
-
-
the Executive having confirmed that the Underwriter will not be required to make general offer for each of the Sincere Companies if it and persons acting in concert with it (for the purposes of the Takeovers Code) acquire statutory control (as defined in the Takeovers Code) of the Company;
-
the passing in general meeting of resolutions voted on only by the Independent Shareholders to approve the Open Offer and the Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement, and passed by the requisite majorities in accordance with the Listing Rules;
-
the registration by, and filing of the Prospectus Documents with, the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong;
-
compliance with and performance by the Company of its undertakings and obligations under the Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement;
-
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Open Offer Shares and such listing and permission to deal not having been withdrawn or revoked by no later than the first day of dealings; and
-
all consents and approvals of the Insurance Authority required to be obtained by Sincere LA and Sincere II under the Insurance Ordinance and the Directive imposed on Sincere II in relation to the appointment of new "controllers" (within the meanings under section 9(1)(a)(iii)(B) and section 13B of the Insurance Ordinance) having been obtained, in form and substance satisfactory to the Company;
-
the Open Offer Settlement Date shall be no later than 31 October 2019;
-
a new clause is added such that the Underwriter shall pay in advance the subscription monies of approximately HK$37,952,049 payable by it for the 145,969,420 Open Offer Shares in the assured allotment attributable to it under the Open Offer within three Business Days from the execution of the Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement; and
-
the Underwriter undertakes to procure its beneficial owners (i.e. Mr. Philip Ma and Mr. Charles Chan) to apply for or procure the applications for all Open Offer Shares in the assured allotments attributable to them.
Save for the amendments made to the effect as aforesaid, the Underwriting Agreement is restated in its entirety in the Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement.
The Supplemental Placing Agreement
To effect the amendment of the number of Open Offer Shares to 395,069,760 and the number of Underwritten Shares to 249,100,340, on 28 May 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into the Supplemental Placing Agreement to amend the number of Open Offer Shares and the maximum number of Placing Shares.
The Placing Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Placing Agreement remains in full force and effect in all respects.
Summary of effects of change relating to the Open Offer
Following the entering into of the Termination Agreement, the Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement and the Supplemental Placing Agreement, the number of the Open Offer Shares and other related numbers in the Joint Announcement, including, among others, the total value of the Open Offer, the number of the Open Offer Shares subject to the Underwriting Agreement and the Placing Agreement, and the number of Shares subject to the Share Offer upon the Open Offer Completion are revised. The effects of change in the number of Open Offer Shares are set out as follows:
1. Issue statistics
The pertinent issue statistics of the Joint Announcement are revised as follows:
|
|
As stated in
|
|
|
the Joint
|
|
|
Announcement
|
Revised details
|
Number of Open Offer Shares
|
395,069,757
|
395,069,760
|
Number of Underwritten Shares
|
249,100,337
|
249,100,340
Save for the aforementioned, all other details in respect of the issue statistics remain unchanged.
2. Effect on the share capital of the Company
As at the date of this joint announcement, the number of issued Shares is 918,892,800 Shares. Following the abandonment of the Share Buy-backs, the 260,443,200 Buy-back Shares owned by the Sincere Companies will not be cancelled. Although the Sincere Companies will remain Shareholders on the Open Offer Completion, the Open Offer Shares will not be offered to them. Accordingly, the total number of the issued Shares as enlarged by the Open Offer Shares will become 1,313,962,560 Shares.
3. Total value of the Open Offer
As a result of the increase in the total number of Open Offer Shares by three Shares, the total value of the Open Offer should be changed from HK$102,718,137 to HK$102,718,138.
4. Effect of the Open Offer on the shareholding structure of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv) Immediately upon the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) Immediately upon the
|
|
Open Offer Completion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Offer Completion
|
|
assuming (a) no application
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assuming (a) no application
|
|
by the Qualifying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by the Qualifying
|
|
|
|
Shareholders (other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders (other than
|
|
Win Dynamic, Mr. Philip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Win Dynamic, Mr. Philip
|
|
Ma and Mr. Charles Chan)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Immediately upon the
|
|
Ma and Mr. Charles Chan)
|
|
under the Open Offer;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Offer Completion
|
under the Open Offer; and (b)
|
|
and (b) no Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assuming application in
|
|
all the Unsubscribed Shares
|
|
Third Parties take up the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
full by all Qualifying
|
|
are placed to Independent
|
|
Unsubscribed Shares and all
|
|
|
(i) As at the date of this
|
Shareholders under the Open
|
|
Third Parties under the
|
|
the Unsubscribed Shares are
|
|
|
joint announcement
|
|
Offer
|
|
|
|
Unsubscribed Arrangements
|
|
taken up by Win Dynamic
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
Win Dynamic(Note)
|
243,282,367
|
|
|
26.48
|
|
389,251,787
|
|
|
29.62
|
389,251,787
|
|
|
29.62
|
636,393,727
|
|
|
48.43
|
Mr. Philip Ma(Note)
|
3,200,000
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
5,120,000
|
|
|
0.39
|
5,120,000
|
|
|
0.39
|
5,120,000
|
|
|
0.39
|
Mr. Charles Chan(Note)
|
64,000
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
102,400
|
|
|
0.01
|
102,400
|
|
|
0.01
|
102,400
|
|
|
0.01
|
Sub-total (Win Dynamic,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr.Philip Ma and Mr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charles Chan)
|
246,546,367
|
|
|
26.84
|
|
394,474,187
|
|
|
30.02
|
394,474,187
|
|
|
30.02
|
641,616,127
|
|
|
48.83
|
Parties acting in concert with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Win Dynamic, Mr. Philip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma and Mr. Charles Chan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sincere LA
|
183,136,032
|
|
|
19.93
|
|
183,136,032
|
|
|
13.94
|
183,136,032
|
|
|
13.94
|
183,136,032
|
|
|
13.94
|
Sincere II
|
75,608,064
|
|
8.23
|
75,608,064
|
|
|
5.75
|
75,608,064
|
|
|
5.75
|
75,608,064
|
|
|
5.75
|
Perfumery
|
1,699,104
|
|
0.18
|
1,699,104
|
|
|
0.13
|
1,699,104
|
|
|
0.13
|
1,699,104
|
|
|
0.13
|
Mr. John Ma
|
5,120,000
|
|
0.56
|
8,192,000
|
|
|
0.62
|
5,120,000
|
|
|
0.39
|
5,120,000
|
|
|
0.39
|
Mr. Steve Ma
|
80,000
|
|
0.01
|
128,000
|
|
|
0.01
|
80,000
|
|
|
0.01
|
80,000
|
|
|
0.01
|
Mr. Victor Ma
|
36,964
|
|
0.00
|
59,142
|
|
|
0.01
|
36,964
|
|
|
0.00
|
36,964
|
|
|
0.00
|
Wing Sang
|
10,045,593
|
|
1.09
|
16,072,948
|
|
|
1.23
|
10,045,593
|
|
|
0.77
|
10,045,593
|
|
|
0.77
|
Directors (other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Philip Ma and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Charles Chan)
|
3,481,328
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
5,570,124
|
|
|
0.42
|
3,481,328
|
|
|
0.26
|
3,481,328
|
|
|
0.26
|
Sub-total (Win Dynamic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and parties acting in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
concert with it)
|
525,753,452
|
|
|
57.22
|
|
684,939,601
|
|
|
52.13
|
673,681,272
|
|
|
51.27
|
920,823,212
|
|
|
70.08
|
Independent placees
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
247,141,940
|
|
|
18.81
|
|
-
|
-
|
Other public Shareholders
|
393,139,348
|
|
42.78
|
629,022,959
|
|
|
47.87
|
393,139,348
|
|
|
29.92
|
393,139,348
|
|
|
29.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
918,892,800
|
|
|
100
|
|
1,313,962,560
|
|
|
100
|
1,313,962,560
|
|
|
100
|
1,313,962,560
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Win Dynamic is beneficially owned as to 70% by Mr. Philip Ma and as to 30% by Mr. Charles Chan.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The Sincere Company Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:43:07 UTC
|
|