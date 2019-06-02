Sincere : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0244)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting of The Sincere Company, Limited will be held at Pacific Room on 2/F, Island Pacific Hotel, 152 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Both resolutions will be proposed, with or without amendment, as ordinary resolutions.

RESOLUTIONS

That the Open Offer as defined in the circular of the Company dated 3 June 2019, (a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked A and signed by the chairman for the purposes of identification) on and subject to the terms summarised in that circular be and is hereby approved and the board of directors be and is hereby authorised generally to do such things or make such arrangements as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Open Offer. That the Underwriting Agreement dated 22 March 2019 as amended by an amended and restated underwriting agreement dated 28 May 2019 each entered into between the Company and Win Dynamic Limited (a copy of each of which has been produced to the meeting marked B1 and B2 respectively and signed by the chairman for the purposes of identification) in relation to the Open Offer as defined in the circular of the Company dated 3 June 2019, (a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked A and signed by the chairman for the purposes of identification) be and is hereby approved, and the board of directors be and is hereby authorised generally to do such things or make such arrangements as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Underwriting Agreement.

By order of the Board

Ada S P CHEUNG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong

3 June 2019