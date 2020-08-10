Sincro : Announces Partnership with accessiBe

Bringing a complete accessibility solution to auto dealer websites, for free.

Sincro, an Ansira Company, and accessiBe launched a new partnership today, enabling accesiBe Web Accessibility Technology on all current generation Sincro websites at no additional cost to auto dealers. The addition of accessiBe means Sincro customers now have a comprehensive two-layered accessibility solution. The Sincro website platform already has a built-in layer of features that prevents websites from being published with accessibility errors. That means Sincro websites are built to the standard of WCAG 2.0 level AA compliant. accessiBe is providing the second layer through their accessibility interface, litigation support package, and AI-powered remediation.

“Web Accessibility and compliance with ADA and WCAG standards have become important to dealers over the last several years. Many of our customers purchased third party tools to enable a better online experience for people with disabilities and to stay compliant with the complex and changing legal landscape,” said Jen Cole, President of Sincro. “When we launched Sincro this spring, we made it a goal to provide the strongest accessibility solution anywhere for dealers, and to put it in every new package for free – pairing accsessiBe with the powerful Sincro website platform tools has helped us reach that goal.”

"We are very excited to partner up with Sincro. It shows how much they care about their clients and their great commitment to support our vision of making the web accessible for all people,” said Gal Vizel, Co-Founder of accessiBe. “By partnering with an industry leader like Sincro, thousands of car dealers can now cater to millions of people with disabilities – a huge buying force that otherwise would have been left behind."

Starting August 10, 2020, eligible Sincro website customers will have the accessiBe solution automatically implemented on their sites unless they already have a third-party solution installed. A small number of Sincro websites are not eligible for the accessiBe solution, including websites not updated to current technology and GM Performance Package websites. Learn more at Sincrodigital.com/websites/accessibility. Contact Sincro with questions at 800-909-8244 or ADAHelp@sincrodigital.com.

About Sincro

Sincro, an Ansira company, helps solve complex marketing problems for local retailers through technology and services including websites, omnichannel advertising, search engine optimization, and strategic consulting. Focused on the Automotive industry, Sincro solutions facilitate connections between consumers and retailers that drive sales, service, and customer loyalty. For more information, go to SincroDigital.com.

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005551/en/