SingAsia : Announcements and Notices – Inside Information

In addition, according to article 99 of the Cayman Islands Companies Law (2018 Revision), ''when a winding up order has been made, any disposition of the company's property and any transfer of shares or alteration in the status of the company's members made after the commencement of the winding up is, unless the Court otherwise orders, void.''

After the winding-up petition has been presented, the transfer of the shares made thereafter may be void without a validation order from the court under the laws and regulations applicable to the Company.

According to the circular dated 28 December 2016 and issued by the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the ''HKSCC''), when the winding-up petition is presented, in view of the restrictions described above and the uncertainties that may arise from the transfer of shares of the Company, for any participants who conduct shares transfer through HKSCC (the ''Participants''), HKSCC may at any time, and without notice, exercise its powers under the General Rules of CCASS to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of shares of the Company. This may include the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into the Central Clearing and Settlement System (the ''CCASS''). The share certificates of the Company received by HKSCC but not yet re-registered in HKSCC Nominee Limited's name will also be returned to the relevant Participant and HKSCC shall reserve the right to reverse any credit granted to such Participant by debiting the relevant securities from its CCASS account accordingly. These measures would generally cease to apply from the date when the winding-up petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained the necessary validation order from the relevant court(s).

Investors should be aware of the aforementioned investment risks in relation to Liu's Petition.