SingAsia : Announcements and Notices – List of Directors and Their Role and Function

SINGASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
星 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8293)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of SingAsia Holdings Limited are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Sim Hak Chor
Serene Tan
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence
Jong Voon Hoo
Chan Fong Kong Francis
There are a total of 3 Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of each of the Board committees:
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Sim Hak Chor
|
|
M
|
M
|
Chan Fong Kong Francis
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Jong Voon Hoo
|
M
|
M
|
C
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 13 September 2019