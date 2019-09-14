Log in
SingAsia : Announcements and Notices – List of Directors and Their Role and Function

09/14/2019 | 10:07am EDT

SINGASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

星 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8293)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of SingAsia Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Sim Hak Chor

Serene Tan

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence

Jong Voon Hoo

Chan Fong Kong Francis

There are a total of 3 Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of each of the Board committees:

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Sim Hak Chor

M

M

Chan Fong Kong Francis

C

M

M

Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence

M

C

M

Jong Voon Hoo

M

M

C

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

SingAsia Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 14:06:03 UTC
