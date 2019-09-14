SingAsia : Announcements and Notices – List of Directors and Their Role and Function

SINGASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

星 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8293)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of SingAsia Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Sim Hak Chor

Serene Tan

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence

Jong Voon Hoo

Chan Fong Kong Francis

There are a total of 3 Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of each of the Board committees:

Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Sim Hak Chor M M Chan Fong Kong Francis C M M Lim Cheng Hock, Lawrence M C M Jong Voon Hoo M M C

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019