SingAsia : Announcements and Notices – Removal of Executive Director

SINGASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

星 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8293)

REMOVAL OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of SingAsia Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announced that Ms. Wang Chunyang (''Ms. Wang''), an executive director of the Company, was removed pursuant to Article 105(h) of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association (''Article 105(h)'') with immediate effect.

Article 105(h) provides that a director shall be removed from office by notice in writing served on that director signed by not less than three fourths in number (or if that is not a round number, the nearest lower round number) of the directors of the Company then in office.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 August 2019, 28 August 2019 and 2 September 2019 where a statutory demand was made and a petition for winding up (the ''Claims'') was subsequently filed against the Company for alleged loans due to Mr. Yeung Chun Wai Anthony and Ms. Wang in the aggregate sum of HK$12,000,000 which were subsequently allegedly assigned to the petitioner.

The directors of the Company signing the notice under Article 105(h) have serious concerns on the capacity and standing of Ms. Wang to continuously manage the affairs of the Company including but not limited to the Claims and therefore, on the suitability of Ms. Wang to continuously acting as a director of the Company under GEM Listing Rules 5.01 and 5.02, and are of the view that it is in the best interests of the Company that Ms. Wang be forthwith removed from her current position as an executive director of the Company.