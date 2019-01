"Singapore retained its position as the world's top bunkering port in 2018, with annual bunker sales volume close to the 50 million-tonne mark for the second year consecutively," said the MPA in a statement.

In 2017, Singapore posted record sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, for a third straight year at 50.6 million tonnes.

