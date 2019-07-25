Log in
Singapore 2Q Unemployment at 2.2%, Unchanged on Quarter

07/25/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Singapore's overall unemployment rate was 2.2% in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous three months, government data released Friday showed.

Unemployment for residents rose to 3.1% in the three months ended June 30, from 3.0% in the previous quarter. Unemployment for Singapore citizens also edged higher to 3.3% from 3.2% in the first quarter, continuing the uptrend from September last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Manpower.

Excluding foreign domestic workers, the city-state added 4,000 new jobs in the second quarter, down from a 10,700 addition in the first quarter.

Retrenchments slowed to 2,300 in the second quarter, compared with 3,230 jobs lost in the previous three months and 3,030 workers laid off in the April-to-June period of 2018.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

