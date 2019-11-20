Singapore 3Q GDP Grew Faster Than Previously Estimated

By Kosaku Narioka



Singapore's economy expanded more than originally estimated in the third quarter, due to higher output in manufacturing and construction sectors.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.1% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the July-September quarter over the previous three months, according to revised estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday. Initial estimates last month were for a 0.6% growth.

The economy is estimated to have expanded 0.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with a 0.1% growth estimated last month.

The Ministry said the economy is expected to grow 0.5%-1.0% in 2019 and between 0.5% to 2.5% in 2020.

From the previous quarter, manufacturing output rose 7.6% in the third quarter, compared with the previous estimate of a 0.4% decline, while the construction sector contracted 0.1%, less than the previous estimate of a 1.1% drop.

Meanwhile, services industries, which accounts for about two thirds of the economy, grew 0.4% in the third quarter, compared with a 0.7% growth estimated previously, the data showed.

From a year earlier, manufacturing output fell 1.7% in the third quarter, while the construction sector expanded 2.9% and services grew 0.9%.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com