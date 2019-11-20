Log in
Singapore 3Q GDP Grew Faster Than Previously Estimated

11/20/2019 | 07:40pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Singapore's economy expanded more than originally estimated in the third quarter, due to higher output in manufacturing and construction sectors.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.1% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the July-September quarter over the previous three months, according to revised estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday. Initial estimates last month were for a 0.6% growth.

The economy is estimated to have expanded 0.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with a 0.1% growth estimated last month.

The Ministry said the economy is expected to grow 0.5%-1.0% in 2019 and between 0.5% to 2.5% in 2020.

From the previous quarter, manufacturing output rose 7.6% in the third quarter, compared with the previous estimate of a 0.4% decline, while the construction sector contracted 0.1%, less than the previous estimate of a 1.1% drop.

Meanwhile, services industries, which accounts for about two thirds of the economy, grew 0.4% in the third quarter, compared with a 0.7% growth estimated previously, the data showed.

From a year earlier, manufacturing output fell 1.7% in the third quarter, while the construction sector expanded 2.9% and services grew 0.9%.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

