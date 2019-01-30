Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore 4Q Unemployment Edges Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:11pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's unemployment rate edged higher in the fourth quarter of last year, though for the full year the average jobless rate improved from the year before.

The unemployment rate was 2.2% at the end of December, compared with 2.1% at the end of the third quarter of last year, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 15,600 jobs were added in the fourth quarter, slightly fewer than the 16,700 jobs in the previous three months. The services industry added jobs, while manufacturing sector employment fell and construction was steady in the fourth quarter, it said.

Still, last year's jobs market was an improvement from the year before with overall annual unemployment at 2.1%, from 2.2% in 2017. Also, the number of jobs lost declined to 11,020 from 14,720 jobs lost in 2017.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pOil prices rise as Saudi Arabia cuts supply to United States
RE
10:23pSouth Africa's deputy finance minister denies corruption allegations
RE
10:21pAsia stocks scale four-month peak as Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
RE
10:14pTrade frictions hit output at Japanese factories, raises growth risks
RE
10:11pSingapore 4Q Unemployment Edges Higher
DJ
10:06pOil prices rise as Saudi Arabia cuts supply to United States
RE
09:57pTrade frictions hit output at Japanese factories, raises growth risks
RE
09:40pBOJ's Amamiya says bank must limit side effects of ultra-easy policy
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.