Singapore 4Q Unemployment Edges Higher

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's unemployment rate edged higher in the fourth quarter of last year, though for the full year the average jobless rate improved from the year before.

The unemployment rate was 2.2% at the end of December, compared with 2.1% at the end of the third quarter of last year, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 15,600 jobs were added in the fourth quarter, slightly fewer than the 16,700 jobs in the previous three months. The services industry added jobs, while manufacturing sector employment fell and construction was steady in the fourth quarter, it said.

Still, last year's jobs market was an improvement from the year before with overall annual unemployment at 2.1%, from 2.2% in 2017. Also, the number of jobs lost declined to 11,020 from 14,720 jobs lost in 2017.

