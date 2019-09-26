Log in
Singapore August industrial output shrinks 8%, misses forecast

09/26/2019 | 01:07am EDT
Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production fell more than expected in August due to a plunge in electronics output, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 8.0% in August from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, compared with a revised 0.1% decline in July. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 0.7% contraction.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production also missed forecast and fell 7.5%, after a 3.6% rise in July. The median forecast was for a growth of 0.1%.

Electronics output plunged 24.4% in August after showing flat growth in the previous month. Prior to July, the domestic electronics manufacturing sector has declined for every month this year.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

