Singapore CPI Rises at a Slower-Than-Expected Pace in January

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Singapore's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in January as drop in transportation, housing and utilities costs weighed.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% from a year earlier, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6% rise predicted by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The inflation reading was 0.5% in December.

The overall cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, fell 1.8% in January, the data showed. Private road transportation costs fell 3.4%.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, were down 0.5%, while food prices, which make 21.7% of the index, rose 1.4%.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, eased to 1.7% from 1.9% in December.

