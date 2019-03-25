Log in
Singapore CPI Rose 0.5% in February From Year Earlier

03/25/2019 | 01:25am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Singapore's consumer prices edged higher in February, helped in part by a rise in food prices.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% from a year earlier, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday, matching the median estimate for a 0.5% rise predicted by economists in a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

The inflation reading was 0.4% in January.

The overall cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, fell 1.2% in February, the data showed. Private road-transportation costs fell 2.3%.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, declined 0.4%, while food prices, which make 21.7% of the index, rose 1.4%.

The central bank's core-inflation measure, which excludes accommodation and private road-transportation costs, came in at 1.5% in February compared with 1.7% in January.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

