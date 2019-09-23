Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore CPI Rose 0.5% on Year in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:15am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's inflation rose at a faster-than-expected pace in August, mainly due to higher private road transport costs and a smaller decline in accommodation costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.5% year-over-year in August, compared with the median estimate for a 0.4% increase forecast by six analysts in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The CPI rose 0.4% in July.

The cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, gained 1.1% in August, partly as private road transport costs increased by 0.6% on-year in August, compared with a 0.3% rise in the previous month, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday.

Housing and utilities costs, which account for 26.3% of the CPI, declined 1.3% on-year in August. That partly reflected a smaller decline in house rentals, the statement said.

Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, rose 1.6% on year, compared with a 1.4% gain in July, the data showed.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, was unchanged from July at 0.8% on year, as a steeper fall in the cost of retail goods, electricity and gas offset higher increase in food and services costs.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aMalaysia's Malindo Air says data leak caused by ex-staffers at contractor firm
RE
02:03aBooming securitised loan market has echoes of financial crisis, BIS warns
RE
01:37aSafe-haven yen drifts lower as Sino-U.S. trade jitters calm
RE
01:34aOil gains more than 1% on Saudi supply doubts, Mideast tensions
RE
01:34aOil gains more than 1% on Saudi supply doubts, Mideast tensions
RE
01:24aMalaysia's August CPI seen up slightly at 1.5% year on year
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSingapore CPI Rose 0.5% on Year in August
DJ
01:13aSingapore August core inflation remains at three-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
4AIRBUS SE : Fleet of over 100 jets operated by troubled Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group