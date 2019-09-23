Singapore CPI Rose 0.5% on Year in August

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's inflation rose at a faster-than-expected pace in August, mainly due to higher private road transport costs and a smaller decline in accommodation costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.5% year-over-year in August, compared with the median estimate for a 0.4% increase forecast by six analysts in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The CPI rose 0.4% in July.

The cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, gained 1.1% in August, partly as private road transport costs increased by 0.6% on-year in August, compared with a 0.3% rise in the previous month, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday.

Housing and utilities costs, which account for 26.3% of the CPI, declined 1.3% on-year in August. That partly reflected a smaller decline in house rentals, the statement said.

Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, rose 1.6% on year, compared with a 1.4% gain in July, the data showed.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, was unchanged from July at 0.8% on year, as a steeper fall in the cost of retail goods, electricity and gas offset higher increase in food and services costs.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com