Singapore Central Bank Expects Economic Growth to Slow

06/27/2019 | 01:42am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Singapore's economic growth forecast for the year is under review as recent indicators point to slower expansion in the second quarter, said Ravi Menon, the managing director of the nation's central bank.

Exports of goods produced in Singapore have declined 9.3% since the start of the year and the manufacturing sector is in a slowdown, Mr. Menon said at a central bank event Thursday.

"Growth in the first half of the year is looking to be quite weak, particularly in the trade-related sectors...and downside risks have clearly increased," he said.

Singapore is affected by the global slowdown in manufacturing, trade and investment, he said, adding that the current gross domestic product growth forecast of between 1.5% and 2.5% for 2019 is being reviewed by the Trade and Industry Ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The current official growth forecast is premised on the economy stabilizing in the third quarter, with a modest pickup thereafter, Mr. Menon said.

Singapore's economy expanded 1.2% in the first quarter from a year ago and the initial estimates for second-quarter growth are due next month.

Inflation, however, remains subdued and within expectations despite some local cost pressures from a firm labor market, he said. The central bank expects the slowing economy to close the positive output gap after the GDP grew faster than potential in recent years, he said.

The central bank chief said the current monetary policy stance is "appropriate" for now.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

