Singapore Changi and Hong Kong International Lead Asia Pacific Region in International Connectivity

09/22/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Asia is home to 18 of the Top 50 Global and 11 of the Top 25 LCC Megahubs 

Key Findings

  • Ranking ninth globally, Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) is Asia Pacific’s most internationally connected airport for the second straight year.
  • Kuala Lumpur (KUL) is the most internationally connected LCC Megahub in the world.
  • Two major Indian airports – Delhi Airport (DEL) and Mumbai Airport (BOM) rank in the Top 50 Global Megahubs.

Today, OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, released its Megahubs Index 2019. The analysis reveals the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190922005002/en/

The Top 5 Megahubs in the World (Photo: Business Wire)

The Top 5 Megahubs in the World (Photo: Business Wire)

Singapore (SIN) continues to lead the Asia Pacific in international connectivity, ranking ninth globally for a second straight year. Hong Kong ranks second regionally and jumps from 13th to 10th place in the global rankings due to a 1.5% increase in international connections.

Sixteen other Asia Pacific airports were featured as Top 50 Global Megahubs, with Incheon (ICN), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK) and Jakarta (CGK) all ranking in the Top 20. Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) rounded out the top 25 and is the highest ranked airport in China.

Asia Pacific airports also had a strong presence in the low-cost carrier (LCC) category, with Kuala Lumpur (KUL) keeping its title as the most internationally connected LCC Megahub in the world. Air Asia is the dominant carrier with 41% of all flights. Other highly ranked LCC Megahubs include Manila (MNL), which jumped up two spots over last year to place second, India (DEL) and Thailand (DMK).

“The rise of self-connecting passengers and new world travellers creates greater demand for low-cost Megahubs – and Asian airports are at the center of this trend,” said Mayur (Mac) Patel, Head of JAPAC for OAG.

View the full Megahubs Index 2019 here.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

We partner with some of the biggest global brands, airports, airlines, travel operators and fast-growing start-ups to design the best services available today, and the finest innovations of tomorrow.

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.


© Business Wire 2019
