Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction

08/12/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Singapore's economy contracted a tad more slowly than originally estimated in the second quarter from the first, mainly due to a shallower decline in manufacturing and stronger growth in construction.

Still, the government downgraded its growth forecast for the year to between 0.0% and 1.0%, saying it expects growth to come in around the mid-point of that range. The previous estimate was for growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Gross domestic product contracted 3.3% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the second quarter versus the previous three months, according to revised estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday. Initial estimates last month were for a 3.4% contraction.

The economy is estimated to have expanded 0.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the same as the initial estimate last month.

Manufacturing output fell 3.1% on year in the second quarter, slower than the initial estimate of a 3.8% fall.

The construction sector expanded 2.9% on year, more than the 2.2% initially estimated, while services grew 1.1%, the data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

