Singapore December factory output rises 2.7 percent year-on-year

01/25/2019 | 12:03am EST
Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production rose in December but fell short of expectations, data showed on Friday, with a surge in pharmaceuticals production masking a broad weakness.

Manufacturing output in December rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 11 economists predicted a 4.4 percent expansion. It was slower than the 7.6 percent on-year growth seen in November.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 5.6 percent in December, compared with a revised 3.1 percent growth in November.

The poll called for a month-on-month contraction of 5.4 percent.

Pharmaceuticals production in December rose 41.2 percent from a year earlier, while electronics output fell by 6.8 percent, the data showed.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

