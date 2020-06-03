Singapore Electronics PMI Rose to 46.2 in May From 42.8 in April

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
Singapore Electronics PMI Rose to 46.2 in May From 42.8 in April
0
06/03/2020 | 09:15am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
06-03-20 0914ET
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 3
<< Preceding
Next >>
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46a
UNITED STATES
: Final Services PMI better than estimates at 37.5
09:43a
Will Americans still travel abroad? Only with cast-iron coronavirus cover
RE
09:43a
Saudi, Russia agree oil cuts extension, raise pressure for compliance
RE
09:41a
European lobbyists off the starting blocks in new tax race
RE
09:40a
SoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
09:38a
SoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
09:37a
Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism
RE
09:35a
France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction'
RE
09:31a
MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN
: Statement of the G7 Finance Ministers on Debt Transparency and Sustainability
PU
09:29a
AMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
: Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S
: LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3
NOKIA OYJ
: Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
: WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
: CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
More news
HOT NEWS
FLATEX AG
+3.77%
FLATEX : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
+27.63%
Chemring : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
KNORR-BREMSE
+4.05%
KNORR-BREMSE : Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
AXA
+9.33%
AXA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
HANNOVER RÜCK SE
+6.52%
HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : UBS remains Neutral
SWISS RE LTD
+7.61%
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Master