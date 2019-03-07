Log in
Singapore Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fall Slightly in February

03/07/2019 | 04:28am EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$292.50 billion in February, down from US$293.89 billion in January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Thursday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the February foreign-exchange reserves were at S$395.22 billion, compared with S$395.03 billion in January, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for the increase or decrease in its reserves.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

