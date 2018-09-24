Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore Inflation Picked Up Slightly in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:22am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose as expected in August, driven by higher food, clothing and health-care costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.7% in August from the previous year, accelerating from a 0.6% gain in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The cost of food, which has an index weighting of 21.7%, gained 1.7% in August from a year earlier, the data showed. Clothing and health care, with a smaller index weighting, rose 2.8% and 2.0%, respectively.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, declined 0.6% on year, while transportation costs, which make up 15.8% of the index, fell 0.2% in August.

The central bank's core-inflation measure, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, was at 1.9%, unchanged from the previous month, as higher retail and food inflation offset a moderation in services inflation.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aNO : 209/18, Press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Eng/Rus)
PU
07:58aECB orders ING to return London trading jobs to EU - report
RE
07:54aChina accuses U.S. of 'trade bullyism' as both sides impose fresh tariffs
RE
07:54aLNG tanker Ougarta set to arrive at UK's Isle of Grain on Sept. 27
RE
07:42aChina accuses U.S. of 'trade bullyism' amid escalating dispute - Xinhua
RE
07:32aThe night a Chinese billionaire was accused of rape in Minnesota
RE
07:22aTech index refresh could give under-the-radar names their day in the sun
RE
07:22aSingapore Inflation Picked Up Slightly in August
DJ
07:21aRICHARD LI : The night a Chinese billionaire was accused of rape in Minnesota
RE
07:21aOil prices rise on tightening market, traders expect further increases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Targets 5G Infrastructure with Latest Silicon Photonics Technology
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.