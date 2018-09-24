Singapore Inflation Picked Up Slightly in August

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose as expected in August, driven by higher food, clothing and health-care costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.7% in August from the previous year, accelerating from a 0.6% gain in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The cost of food, which has an index weighting of 21.7%, gained 1.7% in August from a year earlier, the data showed. Clothing and health care, with a smaller index weighting, rose 2.8% and 2.0%, respectively.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, declined 0.6% on year, while transportation costs, which make up 15.8% of the index, fell 0.2% in August.

The central bank's core-inflation measure, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, was at 1.9%, unchanged from the previous month, as higher retail and food inflation offset a moderation in services inflation.

