Singapore Inflation Slowed in February

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's inflation grew at a slower pace in February, mainly due to lower private transport prices and a decline in core inflation.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% in February from the prior year, slowing from a 0.8% gain in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The February figure was also lower than the median estimate for a 0.4% rise in a Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists.

Food prices, which has an index weighting of 21.1%, rose 1.6% on year in February.

The cost for housing and utilities, which make up 24.8% of the index, fell 0.2% on year in February, while transport costs rose 1.7%, the data showed.

Core inflation, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, fell 0.1% on year in February, compared with a 0.3% gain in January.

Inflationary pressures are expected to remain subdued in the near term, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement.

Oil prices fell sharply in March and could stay depressed for an extended period amid the global economic slowdown and an anticipated rise in oil supply, while the Covid-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on the aviation and tourism industries, they said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com