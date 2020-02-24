Singapore Inflation Stayed Steady in January

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at the same on-year pace in January as in the previous month, as a decline in core inflation was offset by higher private transport and accommodation costs.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% in January from a year earlier, unchanged from December, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The figure was lower than the median estimate for a 0.9% rise in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

Food prices, which has an index weighting of 21.1%, rose 1.7% in January.

The cost for housing and utilities, which make up 24.8% of the index, declined 0.4% in January, while transport costs rose 4.2%, the data showed.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, rose 0.3% in January compared with a 0.6% gain in December.

Inflationary pressures are expected to remain subdued in the near term, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

At this stage, the 2020 forecasts for overall CPI inflation and core inflation remain at 0.5%-1.5%, they said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com