Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore January core inflation hits four-yr low as virus dims price outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:00am EST
People eat at a food court in Singapore

Singapore's core inflation gauge in January hit its lowest level in four years, data on Monday showed, due to lower services and retail prices that authorities said would persist as the coronavirus outbreak dimmed the country's economic outlook.

Core inflation rose 0.3% from a year earlier, well below analysts' expectations of 0.8% in a Reuters poll.That was the lowest reading since December 2015.

Core inflation is the Monetary Authority of Singapore's preferred price gauge for setting monetary policy. It excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

"In the quarters ahead ... economic uncertainty, including the effects of the COVID?19 outbreak, will likely discourage firms from passing on any cost increases to consumers," the trade ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a joint statement.

The headline consumer price index in January rose 0.8% from a year earlier, slightly below poll expectations of 0.9%.

The authorities kept their official 2020 forecast range for both core and headline inflation at 0.5%-1.5%.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:22aOil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10aLarge parts of China relax coronavirus curbs, many places report zero new cases
RE
01:09aCoronavirus concerns spur odd market moves
RE
01:02aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
01:01aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
01:00aSingapore January core inflation hits four-yr low as virus dims price outlook
RE
12:59aSingapore January core inflation hits four-year low as virus dims price outlook
RE
12:54aERM POWER : The Retailer Reliability Obligation
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group