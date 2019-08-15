Singapore July Non-Oil Exports' Fall Was Shallower-Than-Expected

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil domestic exports fell by less than expected in July, though both shipments of electronics and non-electronics declined.

Exports of non-oil goods made in Singapore fell 11.2% on year in July compared with a revised decrease of 17.4% in June, government agency Enterprise Singapore said Friday.

Exports had been expected to contract 14.8% on year, based on the median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

The country's exports rose 3.7% on month in seasonally adjusted terms, recovering from a 7.8% fall in June. The poll of economists had projected July exports would slip 3.5% on month.

Electronics exports slid 24.2% on year in July, while non-electronics shipments were down 6.6%. Exports of the highly volatile pharmaceuticals segment declined 32.7% on year, after an 11.3% fall in June.

Exports to the European Union fell 2.5% on year, trimming a 22.1% drop in June. Exports to China slipped 5.0% while shipments to the U.S. were 12.3% higher.

